First Asian Buddhist Summit in New Delhi next week

The First Asian Buddhist Summit (ABS) will be held in New Delhi on 5-6 November. The theme of this summit is on ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia’.

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to grace the event as the Chief Guest. The summit will bring together Sangha leaders, scholars, experts and practitioners from various Buddhist traditions across Asia to foster dialogue, promote understanding and address contemporary challenges faced by the Buddhist community. Buddhism holds a unique position in the spiritual and cultural history of India and pan Asia.

The teachings of the Buddha, His disciples and preachers have kept Asia united through a common outlook towards life, divinity, and social values.

Advertisement The Buddha Dhamma has emerged as a valuable component of India’s culture, aiding the country in developing steadfast foreign policy and effective diplomatic ties.

From the incorporation of Buddhist symbols as part of independent India’s national identity to the adoption of Buddhist values in its foreign policy, Buddha Dhamma, India and Asia are complementary to each other.

The summit is also a manifestation of India’s Act East Policy, which is principled on collective, inclusive and spiritual development of Asia with Dhamma as the guiding light.

With this spirit, the Asian Buddhist Summit will cover the following themes: Buddhist Art, Architecture and Heritage, Buddha Cārikā and Dissemination of Buddha Dhamma, Role of Holy Buddhist Relics and its Relevance in Society, Significance of Buddha Dhamma in Scientific Research and Well-Being and Role of Buddhist Literature and Philosophy in 21st Century.

In addition, a special exhibition is curated on the theme India as the Dhamma Setu (Bridge) connecting Asia; would also form part of the event, among other creative displays at the venue.

The summit marks a unique opportunity in bringing together diverse voices of Buddha’s Dhamma across Asia. Through dialogue, addressing contemporary challenges, and promoting Buddhist heritage, the summit aims to contribute to a more compassionate, sustainable, and peaceful world that gives us a complete assurance of the comprehensive welfare of humanity.