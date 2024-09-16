First 100 days of Modi 3.0: Focus on agriculture, infrastructure, foreign policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, popularly known as Modi 3.0, focussed on key areas, including Agriculture, Infrastructure, and External Affairs, in the first 100 days in office.

The prime minister began his third term in office by releasing the 17th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. According to government sources, under the scheme, Rs 20,000 crore has been distributed among 9.3 crore farmers, and so far, Rs 3 lakh crore has been disbursed among a total of 12 crore 33 lakh farmers.

Commencing his third term with a foreign policy push at the G7 Summit in Italy, Modi paid significant visits to Russia and Ukraine and a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei as key international engagements.

Narendra Modi took oath of office as prime minister for the third successive term on June 9 with 71 MPs from the BJP and its allies joining the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

On the completion of the first 100 days of the NDA government in its third term, Modi, during an event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday said, “Government’s work in the first 100 days highlights its priorities and gives a reflection of the speed and scale.”

He underlined that all sectors necessary for India’s fast-paced development have been emphasised.

In these 100 days, Modi said multiple decisions have been taken to expand the physical and social infrastructure of the nation.

The prime minister asserted that India is on the path to constructing 7 crore houses, which is more than the population of many countries, while 4 crore houses have been handed out to the people in the last two terms.

He further said the decision to create 12 new industrial cities, approval for 8 high-speed road corridor projects, launching of more than 15 semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains, the inception of a research fund worth Rs 1 trillion to promote research, the announcement of various initiatives to drive e-mobility, promotion of high-performance biomanufacturing and approval to Bio E3 policy.

Highlighting the developments in the green energy sector in the last 100 days, the prime minister mentioned the initiation of a viability gap funding scheme for offshore wind energy projects worth more than Rs 7000 crore.

He said India is working towards producing 31,000 megawatts of hydropower in the coming times with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore.

PM Modi, who will turn 74 on September 17, will launch the flagship scheme of the Odisha government “Subhadra Yojana” in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. It is the largest, single women-centric scheme and is expected to cover more than 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000/- over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29.