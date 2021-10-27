Follow Us:
Fire in TN’s Kallakurichi kills six, injures 10, CM announces ex-gratia

A firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Kallakurichi/Chennai | October 27, 2021 1:27 pm

Fire broke out at a firecracker factory at Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on 12 February, killing 14. ANI photo

Six persons have been killed in a fire at the firecracker shop in Sankarpuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, the police said.

10 people were also injured in the fire.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured who are being treated in emergency wards.

“I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care would be delivered from the #CMRF fund,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

