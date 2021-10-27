Fire in TN’s Kallakurichi kills six, injures 10, CM announces ex-gratia

Six persons have been killed in a fire at the firecracker shop in Sankarpuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, the police said.

10 people were also injured in the fire.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured who are being treated in emergency wards.

“I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care would be delivered from the #CMRF fund,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

A firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.