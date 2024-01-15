Fire at Delhi’s Gandhinagar market doused, no casualties reported

A massive fire that broke out in Delhi’s Gandhinagar Market area was successfully extinguished, said an official on Monday.

Meanwhile, no casualties were reported, the official added.

“Around 9:05 p.m., we received a fire call from Delhi’s Gandhinagar market. 10-12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. We observed that several shops have come under the grip of the massive fire. Immediately, we launched an operation to control the blaze and the fire was doused within a few hours,” said Firoz Khan, Fire Officer, while speaking to ANI.

“No casualties have been reported. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out in a factory in North Delhi’s Narela area. Several fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

