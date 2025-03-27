Fire and Fury Corps expands: Indian Army Raising 72 Infantry Division

In a significant move to bolster its position along the sensitive Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army is in the process of raising a new division-level formation to be permanently stationed in the region.

The new unit, to be named the 72 Infantry Division, will operate under the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps.

The Fire and Fury Corps, which was established in September 1999 in the aftermath of the Kargil war, is responsible for securing some of the most strategically important and challenging frontiers in the world. The newly formed 72 Infantry Division will work alongside the existing 3 Division to strengthen defence capabilities in Eastern Ladakh.

According to defence sources, this restructuring is being regarded as an ORBAT (‘order of battle’) move, which involves the reorganization and redeployment of existing troops. The 72 infantry division was initially approved in 2017 for the 17 Mountain Strike Corps (MSC) and was originally intended to be stationed in Pathankot.

However, in the wake of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China, a strategic decision was made to reposition the division to its new location in Ladakh.

“The 72 Division was originally meant to be part of the Mountain Strike Corps and based in Pathankot for operations in Eastern Ladakh, while the 59 Division was designated to cover areas under the Eastern Command,” a senior defence source was quoted in the media reports.

Once fully operational, the new infantry division will replace the currently deployed Uniform Force (Division level), which will return to its original base in Reasi in the Jammu sector.

A standard army division comprises approximately 10,000 to 15,000 combat troops, supported by an additional 8,000 personnel in logistical and operational roles. The division is commanded by a Major General and typically consists of three to four brigades, each led by Brigade Commanders overseeing 3,500 to 4,000 troops.

Sources further revealed that the headquarters for the new division is already being established. One brigade headquarters has already been deployed in Eastern Ladakh and has begun operations.

Meanwhile, other elements of the formation are undergoing specialized training in western parts of the country to ensure seamless integration of personnel, equipment, and tactical operations tailored to the division’s specific tasks.

This move is seen as a crucial step in strengthening India’s defensive posture along the LAC, ensuring enhanced preparedness and strategic depth in the region amid ongoing border tensions.