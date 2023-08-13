FIR against Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath

Several BJP leaders and workers have lodged complaints against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and others on charges of spreading false propaganda against the MP government over the alleged letter of a contractors’ association, after which the police have registered FIRs against the Congress leaders.

The FIRs have been registered in at least four cities of MP, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Rewa.

In Bhopal, BJP district President Sumit Pachouri lodged the complaint against the Congress leaders at the Crime Branch Police Station.

In the complaint, the BJP leaders have charged that the Congress leaders used a fake letter to allege that contractors in MP get paid for their works only after they provide 50 per cent commission to the government.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 469, 500, 420 and others against Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, former Union Minister Arun Yadav, Congress leader Shobha Ozha and one Gyanendra Awasthi.