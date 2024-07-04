Finance Ministry alert against fake e-mails with ‘police notices’

The Ministry of Finance on Thursday issued an alert against fake and fraudulent e-mails bearing names, signatures, stamps, and logos of Delhi Police Cyber Crime and Economic Offence, Central Economic Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, and Cyber Cell Delhi, that are being circulated by fraudsters to dupe people.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said these letters have been found to level fake allegations of child pornography, pedophilia, cyber pornography, sexually explicit exhibit, grooming, and others, against the probable victims, the receivers of the e-mails, the communiqué added.

These fake emails have a letter as an attachment which bears the names and signatures of Sandeep Khirwar, ADG, Cyber Crime and Economic Offence, Delhi Police Headquarters, New Delhi, and Anupam Prakash, Joint Secretary (COFEPOSA), Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), together with stamps and logos of CEIB, Intelligence Bureau and Cyber Cell, New Delhi, the government alert said.

According to the Finance Ministry, fraudsters have used different e-mail addresses to send the aforementioned fake emails with attachments.

The police authorities have been asked to take necessary action in the matter, while the ministry also shared a copy of the fake letter for reference of the general public.

The government has informed the general public that any such e-mails with such attachments should not be responded to and such instances may be reported to the nearest police station or the cyber police station.

The police said the cyber frauds and criminal elements have been active and using technology to cheat people, especially gullible elderly people who are less acquainted with modern technology, and the use of internet applications and social media, etc.