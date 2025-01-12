Finance Ministry to hold meeting of heads of banks on Wednesday

CII suggests 7-point agenda for Union Budget-2025
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested a seven-point agenda to the Finance Ministry for the Union Budget-2025.
The Finance Ministry is set to review the development of variousfinancial inclusion schemes as it has called a meeting of heads of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) on Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary
M Nagaraju and review schemes including Jan Suraksha and Mudra Yojana,
and PM SVANidhi Schemes, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan
Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana among others.
The PMSBY provides insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death
or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent
disability to people in the age group of 18-70 years.
While the PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, in case of
death due to any reason, to people in the age group of 18-50 years
having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join
or enable auto-debit of premium.
PM SVANidhi Scheme was launched in June 2020 by the government as a
micro-credit facility with an aim to empower street vendors to recover
losses incurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The meeting would be crucial as it is coming near to the presentation
of the Union Budget 2025.
