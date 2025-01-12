Finance Ministry to hold meeting of heads of banks on Wednesday

The Finance Ministry is set to review the development of various

financial inclusion schemes as it has called a meeting of heads of

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary

M Nagaraju and review schemes including Jan Suraksha and Mudra Yojana,

and PM SVANidhi Schemes, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan

Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana among others.

The PMSBY provides insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death

or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent

disability to people in the age group of 18-70 years.

While the PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, in case of

death due to any reason, to people in the age group of 18-50 years

having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join

or enable auto-debit of premium.

PM SVANidhi Scheme was launched in June 2020 by the government as a

micro-credit facility with an aim to empower street vendors to recover

losses incurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting would be crucial as it is coming near to the presentation

of the Union Budget 2025.