Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: ‘It is an underwhelming budget,’ says Shashi Tharoor

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union Budget 2024-25, the first full budget of Prime Minister Modi’s third consecutive term. In her budget speech, Ms Sitharaman emphasized the people’s trust in Modi’s government, saying, “The people of India have re-elected us for a historic third term.”

Sitharaman outlined the government’s priorities, focusing on helping the poor, women, youth, and farmers. She highlighted the announcements made in the interim budget before elections.

“As mentioned in the interim Budget, we need to focus on 4 different castes, the poor, women, youth and the farmer/ For farmers, we announced higher Minimum Support Prices for all major crops delivering on the promise for at least a 50% margin over cost. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for 5 years benefitting more than 80 crore people,”

Speaking about India’s economy, she said it’s doing well compared to others and will keep growing strong. “India’s inflation is under control and moving towards our target of 4%,” she assured.

This is Nirmala Sitharaman’s seventh consecutive Budget as finance minister. Before Sitharaman, former Prime Minister Morarji Desai as presented six budgets as finance minister.

Below are the live updates of Union Budget 2024-25