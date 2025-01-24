Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, producer Anto Joseph booked in Sandra Thomas’ complaint

Kerala Police have registered a case against Malayalam filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph based on a complaint filed by producer Sandra Thomas. She has accused Unnikrishnan of causing her to lose opportunities in the film industry and publicly humiliating her.

The Ernakulam Central Police registered the case on January 16 following Sandra Thomas’ complaint. In her statement, she alleged that efforts are being made to oust her from the film industry after she approached the Hema Committee, which was set up to address issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

B Unnikrishnan, who serves as the General Secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), and Anto Joseph have been charged under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In November 2024, Sandra Thomas was expelled from the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) after she publicly highlighted the challenges faced by women producers in Malayalam cinema.

Her statements followed the release of the Hema Committee report, which focused on the working conditions and issues faced by women in the industry.