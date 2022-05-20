Fight dynastic politics to make democracy meaningful: PM

Observing that dynastic political parties were bent on taking the country backwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the BJP’s rank and file to continue their fight against dynastic politics to make democracy meaningful.

Dynastic politics have caused immense damage to the country since independence. ”Dynastic parties have wasted the nation’s valuable time by indulging in corruption and nepotism,” he said addressing via video conferencing the BJP’s national office-bearers’ meeting in Jaipur.

The PM said there were no shortcuts to the BJP’s success. “We have to focus on core issues. We have to relentlessly work for the welfare of the poor and empower them.” The BJP must set its goals for the next 25 years and work continuously for achieving them.

He claimed that the eco-system of some political parties today was working to divert the attention of the people from main issues. ”We should never fall into the trap of such political parties,” he added.

Modi said the BJP has brought the “politics of development” to the front-burner in the country. “Today everybody has to talk about politics of development whenever there is an election,” he added.

The PM said the BJP cadre should devote their full energy to playing politics of growth and development. “Our objective should be to compel every party to play the politics of development,” he added.

In an indirect attack on the previous UPA regime, Modi said the people had lost faith in the government and its delivery mechanisms. After 2014, the BJP restored the people’s faith in the government systems.

“These last eight years (of the BJP-led government) have fulfilled the aspirations of small farmers, labourers and the middle class. These eight years have seen balanced development, social justice and social security. These eight years have been devoted to empowering mothers, sisters and daughters and enhancing their status,” he added.

Noting that the NDA government was going to complete eight years in office this month, he said these years were dedicated to good governance and the welfare of the poor. ”But we can’t sit and rest. Even today we are restless and determined to take the country to new heights as was dreamt by our freedom fighters,” he added.

Modi said the nation has seen such a long period of despondency that the people had lost faith in government. They neither expected anything from the government nor was the government answerable to them. The BJP has brought the people out of this thinking after 2014.

The world, he said, was looking at India with optimism. In the same manner, the people of India have a special affection for the BJP and they have great expectations from the party, he added.

The PM said the BJP must try to enrol as many people as possible as members of the party. “Our membership which runs into crores makes us feel proud but we can’t stop. The BJP is like a tree in which every person sees his own dreams,” he added.