“Few political leaders are habitual of lying,” Anurag Thakur on fraud claim against motion moved by Raghav Chadha

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s fraud claim in connection to the Delhi Services Bill and said that few political leaders are habitual of lying.

“A few political leaders are habitual of lying. Perhaps, they forgot that this doesn’t work inside the Parliament. The House functions as per rules not with ruckus. They may attempt to mislead the country as much as they want, but they were exposed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha…,” Anurag Thakur said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had yesterday in the Rajya Sabha alleged fraud after five MPs of the Upper House — S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of BJD — said that their name was included without their consent in a motion moved by Chaddha in the House.

Chaddha had proposed a Select Committee of the House to examine the Delhi Services Bill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill yesterday said, “Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed.”

Meanwhile, Chadha said that he will reply to the Privileges Committee once they send him a notice.

After eight hours of discussion and debate, the Bill to replace the Centre’s Ordinance for control of services in the national capital was passed by the Upper House after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.