Fervour, gaiety mark Eid celebrations in UP

The festival of Eid was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Muslims offered prayers at the scheduled time and hugged and congratulated each other after a month-long fasting.

All this while, strict security arrangements were in place, and monitoring was done with drone cameras.

A report from Sambhal said that peace prevailed in the district, and people offered namaz at the Eidgah.

In Lucknow, SP president Akhilesh Yadav visited Aishbagh Idgah and extended Eid greetings to everyone in the state capital.

Strict security arrangements were made at the Eidgah for Eid prayers, and police personnel were deployed on roads and rooftops.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited the Lucknow Eidgah, where he alleged that police deliberately stopped his convoy for 30 minutes.

“When I asked why this was being done, no officer had an answer. What should I consider this—dictatorship or Emergency? Is such pressure being exerted to stop us from attending others’ events? I also remember coming here for the first time with my father (Mulayam Yadav). Since then, I have come here every year to extend greetings. The BJP is not running this country by the constitution,” he commented.

During this time, the people present at the Eidgah raised slogans of ‘Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad’.

Congress state president Ajay Rai, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Dr Dinesh Sharma were also present on the occasion. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak congratulated everyone on behalf of the state government.

Former Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma also extended Eid greetings to those present on the occasion. “I have been visiting the Eidgah on Eid for the last 27 years to extend my wishes to everyone,” he said.

DGP Prashant Kumar said, “The Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in all districts of Uttar Pradesh concluded safely. People did not offer prayers in public places and adhered to the guidelines of religious leaders and the government in this regard.”