Fertility rate falls, obesity goes up , says NFH survey

The Total Fertility Rate has further declined from 2.2 to 2.0. The rate depicts an average number of children per woman.

According to the national report of the NFHS-5, released by the Health Ministry, only five states in India have fertility levels above the replacement level of 2.1 Bihar (2.98), Meghalaya (2.91), Uttar Pradesh (2.35), Jharkhand (2.26) and Manipur (2.17).

The fundamental goal of the NFHS has been to offer trustworthy and comparative data on health and family welfare, as well as other growing areas in India, in subsequent cycles.

The NFHS-5 National Report details the transition from NFHS-4 (2015-16) to NFHS-5 (2017-18). (2019-21).

The poll also found that institutional births have climbed from 79 per cent to 89 per cent in India, with roughly 87 per cent of births in rural areas and 94 per cent in urban areas being delivered in institutions.

According to the NFHS-5, more than three-quarters of children aged 12-23 months (77 per cent) were fully immunised, compared to 62 per cent in the NFHS-4.

Stunting among children under the age of five has decreased slightly in the country during the last four years, from 38 per cent to 36 per cent. In 2019-21, stunting is more common among children in rural areas (37%) than in urban areas (30%).