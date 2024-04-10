Fear of being jailed made Anand resign: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Reacting to Delhi Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation from his position, the Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday claimed that it was the fear of being jailed that made him take the step.

Bharadwaj, while addressing media persons here, said that the party had no hard feelings or hatred for Anand as he got scared over the speculation of being put behind bars for years.

“Everyone knows that there was an ED raid at his residence. He was under pressure and got scared. We have no complaints from him,” the senior AAP leader claimed.

Advertisement

Claiming further, Bharadwaj said that the minister had told them before that whenever he becomes active, he gets a phone call, and further added that this is how an elected representative was threatened.

“Everyone knows that ED raided Raj Kumar Anand’s house. He was under pressure and scared. He always used to say that as soon as I become active, his phone rings. He came under a lot of pressure. We have no complaints with him. He was given a script and he had no choice but to read it,” Bharadwaj said.

Quoting their party chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Minister further alleged that, “Kejriwal Ji always used to say that the aim of BJP’s ED is not investigation but to break the party after his arrest and to topple the government of Delhi and Punjab.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was also present at the press conference, claimed that soon the entire country will witness when the BJP will make Raj Kumar Anand join the saffron party.

Meanwhile, taking to social media, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti claimed that in a conversation with him on Tuesday evening Anand had talked about the trouble caused by the ED raids, and he was very sad over the issue.

Bharti further alleged that Anand’s resignation from the AAP is nothing but harassment by the BJP-ruled ED, and further expressed that it was sad that the minister became the first victim of alleged ‘Operation Lotus’ in Delhi.

“This is the time to stand like a rock with our party and leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji,” the AAP Lok Sabha poll candidate from the New Delhi constituency said.