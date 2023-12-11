FBI chief meets CBI director in Delhi, discusses future collaborative initiatives

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher A Wray on Monday met Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood in New Delhi at the CBI headquarters here.

The meeting focused on strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters, for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing of expertise in investigation of technology enabled crimes.

A high level delegation led by the FBI chief held discussions with the CBI counterparts as both the agencies recognized the challenges posed by organized crime networks, cyber enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes.

In the meeting, the need to expedite sharing of evidence and for closer assistance in bringing criminals & fugitives to face justice was deliberated.

Discussion on exchange of the best practices of FBI Academy, Quantico and CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, also took place.

Both agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives.

The FBI Director, while interacting with senior CBI officials, thanked them for the collaborative spirit and the enduring cooperation during the FBI’s long relationship with its Indian counterpart, while the CBI chief also thanked Wray for the visit.

Meanwhile, the FBI chief’s visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation.