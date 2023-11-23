Fatima Beevi, first woman judge of Supreme Court, dies at 96

At a private hospital in Kollam on Thursday, Fathima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Indian Supreme Court, passed away. She was hospitalised. Fathima Beevi was 96.

After retiring, Beevi stayed in her Pathanamthitta house and accomplished several firsts.

In addition to being the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, she was also the first Muslim woman to be elected governor of Tamil Nadu and the first woman to chair the National Human Rights Commission.

Coincidentally, Beevi started her career in Kerala’s lower judiciary in 1950 after registering as a lawyer.

In May 1958, Beevi was assigned to the Kerala Subordinate Judicial Services as a Munsiff. In 1968, she advanced to the position of Subordinate Judge; in 1972, she became Chief Judicial Magistrate; and in 1974, she was appointed District and Sessions Judge.

In January 1980, Beevi was appointed as a Judicial Member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. On August 4, 1983, she was promoted to the rank of Judge and assigned to the High Court.

On May 14, 1984, Beevi was appointed as a permanent judge of the High Court. On April 29, 1989, she announced her retirement from the High Court. However, on October 6, 1989, she was promoted to the Supreme Court, where she remained until her retirement on April 29, 1992.

Later, on January 25, 1997, Beevi was appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu. She resigned from her position in 2001 when the Union Government recommended that the President recall her.