‘Farzi’ inspired fake currency racket busted in Delhi; FICN worth Rs 19 lakh seized

The Delhi Police has busted a web series-inspired fake currency racket with the arrest of five people and seized Rs 19.74 lakh worth contraband notes in 500 denomination from their possession.

The crackdown was led by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police and it noted that the criminal act was inspired by Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Farzi”, officials said on Friday.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said all the five accused belong to Rajasthan. They have been identified as Sakoor Mohammad, who is the kingpin, along with Lokesh Yadav, Sanjay Godara, Shiv Lal and Himanshu Jain.

According to police, 25-year-old Mohammad is a graduate and a painter by profession who came to Ajmer in 2015 for the preparation of competitive exams.

He told police that he took inspiration to print and circulate fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from “Farzi” which recently premiered on an OTT platform.

Subsequently, he along with accused Shiv Lal established a set up for printing FICN at Ajmer, Rajasthan. Being a painter, he had good knowledge of chemicals and inks and used them in printing FICN, police said.

The police had received input regarding Mohammad and Yadav’s plan to visit Akshardham temple here to deliver a consignment of FICN to a prospective receiver.

A trap was laid and the duo was held with fake currency worth Rs 6 lakh.

The two later revealed the whereabouts of other members of their syndicate and they were later arrested, police added.