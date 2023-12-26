Farooq Abdullah says will meet same fate as Gaza if Indo-Pak talks don’t resume

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday pressed the Narendra Modi government for restoration of dialogue between India and Pakistan and warned of same fate as Gaza-Palestine if the issues are not resolved.

He also invoked former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that the matters should be resolved through dialogue.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee (former PM) had said we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue,” he said.

The Kashmir leader claimed Nawaz Sharif will become the PM of Pakistan and he is ready to resume talks with Indiam

“Nawaz Sharif is about to become the PM (of Pakistan) & they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk? If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel,” he added.

Abdullah has been vocal about the issue of Kashmir and favours a dialogue with Pakistan. India’s stated position on the issue is that terror and talks can’t go together.

Earlier on Sunday, he had also trashed a BJP claim of normalcy in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

“Shouting normalcy or propagating tourist arrivals as peace will not finish terrorism. They were claiming that terrorism has finished with the abrogation of Article 370 (in 2019) but four years down the line, terrorism is still there and will not finish till we try to understand its root cause,” Abdullah said.