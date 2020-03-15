Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference(NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday, appealed to all political leaders in the erstwhile state to unite in appealing to the Centre for bringing back all detainees lodged in jails outside the union territory on “humanitarian” grounds.

83-year-old Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, who was under detention since August 5, 2019, after the BJP government abrogated Article 370, was released on Friday.

In his first statement after being released on Friday, Abdullah said, “Before we allow politics to divide us, I appeal to all political leaders in the state to unite behind the call to the union government to bring back all detainees from Jammu and Kashmir from prisons outside the state pending their release.”

“While we would like to see them all released as soon as possible, pending that they should be shifted to J-K. This is a humanitarian demand and I hope others will join me in placing this demand in front of the government of India,” Abdullah further said.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference(NC) president Farooq Abdullah after his release on Friday, met his son Omar Abdullah in the sub-jail in Srinagar on Saturday, where he has been kept under detention for over the last seven months.

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act since September 15, which was extended for three more months on December 13, which has also been revoked now.

However, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti among other local politicians like Shah Faesal still remain under detention imposed by Public Safety Act. The move has been challenged by Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Pilot and Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, on Saturday, the former chief minister met media persons at his residence in Gupkar Road in Srinagar and said that this freedom will be complete only when all leaders are released and expressed hope that the Government would initiate action to release others as well.

However, Abdullah has stated that he will not speak on any political matter till the time everyone is released.

The BJP government has come under fire from opposition parties and US lawmakers as well, for the detention of senior political leaders, and hundreds of local citizens. The government, however, has maintained that these restrictions are intended to maintain order and prevent terror attacks.