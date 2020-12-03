After the failed first round the farmers’ representatives will meet the government today for the second round of talks over the ongoing protest against the controversial farm bills.

Yesterday, the agitating farmers had said that today’s talks will be the “last chance” to call an emergency session of parliament and recall the controversial legislations.

The government is weighing in on the possibility of giving a written assurance to farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue – the core issue for the agitation.

The protesting farmers continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day on Wednesday, leading to closure of a key route that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital.

The Noida Traffic Police had released advisory for commuters travelling to Delhi to avoid using the Chilla route and instead take the DND or Kalindi Kunj route.

The farmers at the Delhi-Noida border belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and want to reach the national capital to join the bigger stir launched by farmers of Punjab and Haryana against the Centre’s agriculture reform laws.

“The Chilla route is obstructed due to the farmers’ sit-in demonstration at the Noida-Delhi border. Kindly use alternative routes (DND or Kalindi Kunj) to reach your destination,” the Noida Traffic Police tweeted.

Hundreds of farmers affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union and other groups had gathered at the border Tuesday evening where heavy security has been deployed on both Noida and Delhi sides which has prevented them from proceeding further.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Commerce and Som Prakash, Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industries had interacted with the representatives of Farmers Organizations of Punjab on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan.

The meeting failed to give any concrete results as the farmers turned down the Centre’s idea of the formation of a committee to sort out the differences over farm laws.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for December 3 was preponed for December 1. Tomar had cited cold and coronavirus for the decision and also assured that there was no precondition.