Farmers stopped at Shambhu again, halt their Delhi march for the day

The ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers, who began their foot march towards Delhi on Sunday and were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, has suspended the march for the day.

Speaking to the media, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that after holding discussions, the forums decided to call the ‘jatha’ back for the day after six farmers were injured.

He claimed that the farmers, who had started moving, were stopped by the police using tear gas and other means, resulting in some injuries.

The farmer leader said that their two forums will hold a meeting on Monday and decide the future course of action.

Pandher added that once a decision is made after discussions by the farmer unions, they will share the development through a press conference.

He alleged that the police used tear gas to disperse the farmers, and with the wind direction being on the farmers‘ side, it made the situation more difficult for them.

However, he said that the farmers are determined to address their concerns and added that the government must find a solution to the issues.

Earlier in the day, some farmer leaders claimed that the police asked for their ID cards. The farmers said the police told them they did not have permission to head to Delhi.

Meanwhile, at noon on Sunday, a group of 101 farmers resumed their ‘foot march‘ from their protest point at Shambhu. However, they were halted by the multilayered barricading put in place by security personnel.

Police said that the farmers did not have permission to move forward towards Delhi.