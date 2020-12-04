The Thursday meeting between the Centre and the farmers has failed to end the deadlock as farmer representatives remain steadfast on the scrapping of the three farm laws.

The seven hour long meeting between the centre and the farmers representatives failed to end the on going farmers protest. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, led the negotiations, said that the government ‘has no ego’. The next meeting will be held on Saturday.

Jagmohan Singh, the general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) said, “We will ask the government tomorrow whether they will scrap the law and if they refuse, we may not attend the December 5 meeting.”

The meeting which was led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar along with cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal and junior industry minister Som Parkash tried to assure the farmers of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to call off the agitation.

At the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not be touched and no changes will be made to it. Tomar said this in a reply to farmer leaders during the meeting.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar after the meeting said, “The government will consider giving more legal rights to farmers. MSP will continue, we have assured farmers of MSP. It would be good if the farmers can call off the protest,”

The minister further added, “The government will consider giving more legal rights to farmers. The Minimum Support Price will continue, we have assured the farmers.”

He also said that the government will consider the farmers demand of taking their grievances to court and not the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

At the Thursday meeting the farmer representatives made a 39 point presentation on the new farm laws, after which the government gave its views. The representatives at the lunch break refused to have food offered by the government and got their own food.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Thursday met with Union Hime Minister Amit Shah and has urged the centre to resolve the issue as it not only affects economy of Punjab but is also affects ‘nation’s security’.

Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday returned his Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, in protest against the government’s ‘betrayal of farmers.’

Thousand of framers who have braved police barricades, water canon, and tear gas are protesting around Delhi borders since last week against the farm laws.