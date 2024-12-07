Farmers’ march to Delhi resumes as Jatha of 101 to begin foot march on Sunday

A jatha (group) of 101 farmers from Shambhu border protest site will begin their foot march to Delhi on Sunday at 12 noon to press for their demands, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Pandher stated that no proposal for talks had been received so far. In response, the farmers have decided to move forward with their march on Sunday.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Pandher criticized the government for its handling of the farmers’ protests and the use of force to prevent them from proceeding toward Delhi.

Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened at the Shambhu border, where the farmers have been protesting.

On Friday, some protesters attempted to remove fencing and barricades in an effort to move forward but were dispersed by the police.

Following this, the farmers temporarily halted their march for a day, stating that they had sent their demands to the government and would await a response before resuming their march.

Reports indicate that several farmers sustained injuries during Friday’s attempt to breach the barricades, prompting the police to take measures to disperse the crowd.

In a related development, Haryana Police appealed to media personnel to maintain a safe distance from the crowd at the Shambhu border and other protest sites where law-and-order operations are underway.

A senior Haryana Police official has also written to the Punjab Police seeking cooperation on this matter.