Farmers’ forum demands Central funding for Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS), a farmers’ forum, demanded Central funding for Himachal Pradesh in view of the state’s contribution to national development and environmental conservation.

HKS President and former Conservator of Forests Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said here on Tuesday that Himachal Pradesh has made notable contribution to the safety, security, and development of both the nation and the world.

He emphasised the pivotal role played by the forests in Himachal Pradesh in carbon sequestration and ecological equilibrium. “The estimated total carbon stocks in the forests of Himachal Pradesh amount to 7204 MT. Furthermore, the state has an extensive protected area network, encompassing approximately 15 percent of its geographical expanse. This network comprises five national parks, spanning an area of 2407 square kilometres, and 26 sanctuaries, covering 5965 square kilometres,” he said.

Considering the state’s high forest cover, significant carbon stocks, and protected area network, it is only fair that payment be received for these eco-services, he added.

“By allocating sufficient funds, we can greatly enhance conservation efforts, promote afforestation, safeguard the environment, encourage sustainable development, and strengthen resilience in this Himalayan state,” he asserted.

Tanwar, expressing concern over the current situation in the state, highlighted that due to the implementation of the Forest Protection Act and the new Forest Policy, the Central government has gained control over 67 percent of the state.

However, the state is not receiving any compensation for the loss of revenue, which used to amount to approximately Rs. 1000 crore annually from the forest. Consequently, farmers are being deprived of their rightful Nautod land, he said.

He pointed out that at present both the country and the world are facing the challenges of climate change and global warming.

However, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a key player in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem by taking up the responsibility of preserving a substantial amount of carbon through forest conservation, he added, lamenting that this noteworthy contribution goes unnoticed, and the state is not receiving any recognition or compensation for this invaluable ecological service.

Himachal is the largest and most significant watershed area for the plains because of its forest conservation efforts. Additionally, Himachal plays a crucial role in water conservation, he stated.

He further mentioned that Himachal Pradesh has allocated 1 lakh hectares of agricultural land out of 6 lakh hectares for various hydroelectric projects, including Bhakra and Pong Dam.

“These projects have resulted in benefits for the plains, such as electricity and irrigation. However, the people who were displaced from this land are still awaiting rehabilitation,” he maintained.

Even after losing its water, forest and land, if the Central government and Finance Commission look at Himachal with the same perspective as any other state, then it will be short-sighted and impractical, he asserted, adding that Himachal may be a small state but its challenges are big and its contribution is also higher than other similar states.

“The financial allocation should better reflect the sacrifices and contributions made by this small hill state, which has lost revenue and resources due to the utilization of its water, forest, and land. It is crucial for the Finance Commission and the Central Government to respect the diversity of the country and take into account the specific circumstances when determining financial allocations,” he said.

Tanwar stressed the need for the 16th Finance Commission that is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh to acknowledge the revival of the previous pension scheme and appealed for additional grants and financial provisions to be allocated to the state in order to facilitate environmental protection, promotion, and ecosystem services.