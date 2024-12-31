Farmers for MSP: SC grants time to Punjab to shift Dallewal to hospital

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Punjab government time until January 2, 2025, to comply with its December 20 order to provide medical aid and shift farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a ‘fast-unto-death’ since November 26, to a hospital. Dallewal is on fast in support of agitating farmers’ demands, which include legally guaranteed minimum support prices for agricultural produce.

Granting more time to the Punjab government, a vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia posted the matter for hearing on January 2, 2025, after Punjab’s Advocate General Gurminder Singh sought more time for the compliance of the December 20 order.

Advocate General Gurminder Singh said an application has been filed seeking an additional three days to comply with the court’s December 20 order to provide medical aid and hospitalisation for Dallewal.

The Advocate General further said that efforts to comply with the December 20 order were made by mobilising around 7,000 security personnel at the protest site at the Khanauri border. However, due to the Punjab Bandh organised by farmers’ organisations on Monday, there were traffic blockades and other hindrances.

The Advocate General informed the bench about the protesters’ proposal that Dallewal would accept medical aid if the Centre was ready to talk to them.

“As per the negotiators, the farmers have proposed to the central government that if they are invited for talks, then Dallewal is ready to receive medical aid as desired,” the Advocate General said.

The bench then posted the contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to January 2, 2025, for further hearing.

The top court said the Chief Secretary and DGP of Punjab will have to appear virtually on the next date of hearing.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a ‘fast-unto-death’ at the Khanauri border to pressure the Centre into accepting the farmers’ demands, that include a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.