Farmer killed in wild boar attack in Kerala’s Kannur

A 73-year-old farmer was killed in a wild boar attack at Valliayi near Panoor in Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sreedharan, a resident of Mokeri in Panoor. The attack occurred while he was working on his farm in Valliayi.

“When I rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise, Sreedharan was drenched in blood,” said a local resident.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life. His body was later shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Thalassery.

Panoor, a densely populated area with industrial establishments and agricultural fields, has been facing increasing incidents of wild animal attacks. Local residents have complained about wild boars destroying crops.

The growing frequency of wildlife attacks has become a serious threat to human life in Kerala, raising concerns about the worsening human-animal conflict in the state.