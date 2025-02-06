Farmer killed in leopard attack in Lakhimpur Kheri

A farmer, who was harvesting crops in village Dih of Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh was attacked by a leopard, and killed on the spot.

The leopard has injured two people in the area in the past two days. There has been an atmosphere of panic among the people due to these continuous attacks. People are afraid of going to the fields, causing loss to farm work.

According to officials, Nandkishore (49), a resident of Nighasan area in village Dih, went to his farm for harvesting this morning. The leopard, hiding in a nearby field, attacked Nandkishore and dragged him to a sugarcane field. There were some other villagers around, who raised an alarm when they saw the animal.

Later, the body of Nandkishore was recovered from a sugarcane field.

Police and forest officials are on the spot to inquire into the incident.