A 38-year-old farmer was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide due to financial problems in Nihalpur village here, police said.

The farmer, identified as Balram Yadav, had gone to guard his agriculture field in Girva area on Wednesday night but was found hanging from a tree the following morning, police said.

According to Shivbaran Yadav, the brother of the deceased, Balram had taken a debt of Rs 20,000 from a local moneylender and was under acute pressure to pay back the dues.

Naraini Sub Divisional Magistrate Bandita Srivastava said revenue department officials have been sent to the concerned village to look into the matter. Further action will be taken based on their report, she added.