Families of bride and groom clash over ‘sherwani’

The family of the bride and groom clashed and pelted stones at each other in a Madhya Pradesh hamlet over a groom wearing a ‘sherwani’ instead of traditional clothes, police authorities said on Monday.

According to witnesses, the event occurred on Saturday night in a village in Dhar district after a tribal groom arrived at the bride’s home wearing a ‘sherwani’ instead of the traditional ‘dhoti-kurta.’ The bride’s family objected, resulting in heated debates that escalated into violence.

“The groom (Sundarlal) was wearing a ‘sherwani’, while the bride’s relatives insisted that the marriage rituals be performed in ‘dhoti-kurta’, which led to a heated argument between the two sides and then a violent clash,” the officials told IANS.

Members of both sides eventually filed police complaints, and a case was filed against several individuals under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing harm), and 506 (intentionally causing harm) (criminal intimidation).

Sundarlal, the groom, later informed reporters that there was no problem with the bride’s family, but that some of her relatives were involved in assaults. “The argument began over clothing. Only those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting should face consequences “On Sunday, groom Sunderlal was overheard stating to the press.

Following the event, a large crowd, including women, gathered at the Dhamnod police station to stage a protest. Some women inside the police station claimed that the bride’s family threw stones at them, injuring some of them.

However, both families eventually agreed, and the marriage ceremony was done.

(with inputs from IANS)