After steep fall in collections through stamp duty and registration fee following Covid-19 outbreak, revenue collections through the same are picking up in Haryana and nearing the normal level.

The additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management department, Sanjeev Kaushal, on Friday said revenue collection through stamp duty and registration fee surpassed the earnings in the same period in 2019. This apart, more than two lakh deeds were registered in the state between 1 April and 30 November, 2020.

Kaushal said total revenue of Rs 1,949.75 Crore was earned through registration of 2,41,302 deeds between April and November this year. This includes Rs 440.13 Crore earned through registration of 44,787 deeds in November.

Similarly, the state earned revenue of Rs 248.89 Crore in September through registration of 25,928 deeds, and Rs 479.46 Crore in October through registration of 59,023 deeds.

Kaushal said following the Covid-19 outbreak in March this year,a dip of about 45.21 per cent was registered in the period between April and October, 2020, as compared to the same period last year.

Income amounting to Rs 2,027.24 Crore was generated this year which was Rs 1,672.89 Crore less than the Rs 3,700.13 Crore collected during the same period last year.

From April to August, revenue of Rs 1,101.85 Crore was generated through these means, as compared to Rs 2,747.95 Crore during the same period last year. This amount was 59.9 per cent or Rs 1,646.1 Crore less than last year.

Income to the tune of Rs 377.83 Crore was generated in September, which was Rs 78.72 Crore less than the sum of Rs 456.55 Crore generated in the same period last year.

In October, income amounting to Rs 547.56 Crore was generated, which was 10.48 per cent or Rs 51.93 Ccrore more than the previous year. In November, income amounting to Rs 488.53 Crore was generated. The department generated Rs 6,100.27 Crore in income in 2019-20, he added.