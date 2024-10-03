Fake SBI branch unearthed in Chhattisgarh

A fake branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) has been unearthed in Chapora village in Sakti district. Six individuals had been duped into working under the pretense of being officially employed by the bank. The fraudulent branch operated for over a week before being exposed, following reports from locals and subsequent intervention by SBI officials.

A police investigation is underway into the scam involving a fake SBI branch, reportedly set up by three individuals from Raipur and Korba, who promised jobs in exchange for large sums of money.

According to sources, local police were first alerted to the presence of the new SBI branch last week. Suspicions arose due to irregularities in its operations. When police contacted SBI’s regional office to verify the authenticity of the branch, bank officials expressed their ignorance of any new branch being established in the area.

Advertisement

Upon further inspection, SBI officials found that the setup closely resembled a legitimate branch, with signage, interiors, and employees engaging in basic banking functions. However, when questioned, it became clear that neither the employees nor the so-called ‘branch manager’ were formally hired by the bank.

Six employees were working at the fake branch, believing they were legitimately recruited. They revealed that they had applied for positions after hearing about job openings at the new SBI branch in Chapora. After submitting their applications, they were selected and provided basic training in banking operations. The employees, however, had no knowledge of the standard SBI recruitment procedures, which raised red flags for the investigating officials.

The scam began to unravel when local villagers, eager to open accounts at the new branch, were met with unusual responses. The staff claimed that the server was down, preventing account openings. Additionally, when locals sought more details about banking services, the employees failed to provide satisfactory answers, heightening suspicion. Concerned villagers reported the matter to SBI’s regional office, which quickly launched an investigation.

Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma confirmed that three individuals, including the primary suspect from Raipur, have been identified as the masterminds behind the scam. Two other accomplices from Korba are also under investigation. A case of fraud has been registered, and the police are now working to trace the funds that were collected from job seekers and others who fell victim to the con.

The employees, unaware that they were part of a scam, had been working at the branch for over a week. They were hired after submitting applications for positions advertised locally. The con artists promised them full-time employment, providing them with basic banking training and assigning them duties such as customer service and account management.

Local residents, who initially saw the new branch as a convenience, were left stunned when the truth emerged. Many expressed frustration and disappointment, especially those who had hoped to open accounts at the branch.

The authorities are urging the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity, particularly regarding financial institutions. The police are also coordinating with SBI officials to assess the scale of the fraud and ensure that no further damage is done. As investigations continue, the focus remains on identifying all individuals involved in the scam and recovering any funds that were taken from the victims.