Failed to make it to Kumbh, Jaipur youth jumps before running Metro train in suicide bid

A youth attempted to commit suicide by diving before a speeding metro train at the Sindhi Camp metro station here Friday.

The youth, identified as Yashwant from Karnataka, was reportedly frustrated after failing to go to the Maha Kumbh Nagari in Prayagaraj for taking a holy dip at the Sangam.

Advertisement

When he jumped before the running train, the alert train pilot applied brakes and stopped the train after catching alarm signals from the train sensor.

Advertisement

The youth was arrested for attempting to commit suicide and sent into jail by the metro station thana police.