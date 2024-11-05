Face recognition cameras for devotees’ safety at stations during Mahakumbh

In its efforts to make Mahakumbh 2025 not only a grand event but also a safe one, the Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing security across both the fairgrounds and Prayagraj’s railway stations. With approximately 10 crore people expected to travel by train for Mahakumbh, the railway authorities are implementing comprehensive security measures.

For the first time, Prayagraj Railway Division will install face recognition (FR) cameras alongside CCTV at railway stations specially for Mahakumbh. These FR cameras, powered by AI, will be instrumental in monitoring suspicious activities and identifying potential troublemakers.

Prayagraj Railway Division PRO Amit Singh said here on Tuesday that, “To ensure a safe and smooth experience for devotees and tourists during Maha Kumbh, the Prayagraj Railway Division is installing AI-based face recognition (FR) cameras as part of our comprehensive security arrangements. These FR cameras use AI technology to recognize faces, making it possible to identify suspects even in crowded areas. This capability helps control suspicious activities or potential stampede situations before they escalate. The cameras can swiftly detect unusual incidents, allowing immediate responses to prevent accidents.”

He further said that for Maha Kumbh, approximately 650 CCTV cameras and 100 FR cameras will be installed at railway stations for the first time. Surveillance will cover routes, shelters, and platforms at all nine railway stations in Prayagraj city. The security setup will be in place by December-end, with all equipment operational by January, well ahead of the event’s commencement.