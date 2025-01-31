Face on CCTV footage matches with youth held in Saif case: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police claimed here on Friday that a facial recognition test has identified arrested illegal Bangladeshi immigrant Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) as the person captured in the CCTV footage from actor Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residential complex after a knife attack.

A Mumbai Police official stated that the facial recognition test played a crucial role in solving the case. “Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad’s facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person,” he said.

However, the police have not said anything about the fingerprints found at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, except that the fingerprint report is yet to arrive from the lab. Earlier, it was reported that the fingerprints found at Saif’s residence had not matched with the fingerprints of the arrested accused.

Shariful has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7). He was presented in a Mumbai court on January 24 and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 16 past midnight, when the accused allegedly broke into Khan’s 12th-floor apartment at the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West and stabbed the actor six times before fleeing. The actor was immediately rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West, where he underwent two surgeries and was discharged on January 21.

Earlier, the arrested person’s lawyer Sandeep Shekhane denied the police claims and alleged that “no proper investigation” was conducted. “The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, but it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai. This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done,” Shekhane had told reporters.