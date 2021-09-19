Eye on polls: Kejriwal promises jobs to one person in each family in Uttarakhand

With a view to wooing voters in Uttarakhand, scheduled to go to the polls early next year, Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made some major announcements related to power supply and jobs for unemployed youths in the state.

Asking people to vote for his party, he told a press conference, “If AAP was voted to power in the state, electricity supply-related problems of the people will be over soon. Every household will get 300 units of power free every month and pending bills of the people will be waived off. An AAP government will also give free-of-cost power supply to all farmers in Uttarakhand.”

AAP will contest the coming assembly elections in the state under the leadership of Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd).

Referring to the youth’s job-related problems, Kejriwal announced, “One unemployed youngster from each family in the state will be given a job under a scheme called Har Ghar Rozgar once his party forms its government in Uttarakhand. One unemployment youth from each family will get Rs 500 as unemployment allowance till he or she does not get a job. At least one lakh jobs will be created in six months after his party comes to power and 80 per cent of these jobs will be reserved for the residents of Uttarakhand. A job portal will be launched on the lines of the one started in Delhi so that job-seekers can get jobs and job-providers in the private sector can get employees of their choice. A separate ministry will be created for handling employment and youth migration-related issues.”

The AAP chief pointed out that when a job portal was launched in Delhi, over 10 lakh people got jobs through this system though he expected hardly one lakh job-seekers to be benefited.

Kejriwal took out a march in Haldwani in Nainital district called “Tiranga Sankalp Yatra” with a promise to bring about improvements in the areas of education, health care, power-water supply and jobs for the unemployed.