Extremists, separatists should not be given space in foreign lands: Jaishankar

Reacting to the vandalism of a Hindu temple in the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said extremists and separatists should not be given space in foreign lands.

”Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway,” he said in Gandhinagar.

Jaishankar’s statement comes after Swaminarayan Mandir was defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistani slogans graffiti on its exterior walls in California’s Newark city in the United States. The graffiti also mentioned slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s name on the walls.

According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night. “One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed,” a spokesperson for the temple administration was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco said the incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. “We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter,” the Consulate General said in a statement.

India has repeatedly asked the US, UK, Australia and Canada not to allow their soil to be used by anti-India forces. New Delhi is particularly upset with Canada which has virtually turned a blind eye to the activities OF ‘Khalistani’ elements in that country.