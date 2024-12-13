Extreme academic cut-offs creating unrealistic pressure on students: Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday highlighted the immense pressure the younger generation faces, particularly the unrealistic expectations of achieving academic excellence, which, he felt, steals their childhood and leaves little room for joy.

Speaking at a function here, he called for a balanced approach to life, urging students to embrace learning, engage in physical activities, and prioritise reading beyond textbooks.

“For us, time is passing. But life is a continuous journey of learning,” Omar Abdullah said.

He emphasised that education is not confined to academic institutions but is also drawn from life’s experiences, urging the youth to learn from others’ mistakes and guidance.

“Nothing in life is permanent — neither bad times nor good times. What truly matters is how we use the present moment. Learn from the past, prepare for the future, and live in the present,” he advised students.

Touching on societal pressures, Omar expressed concern over the extreme academic cut-offs, often exceeding 98%, which, he said, were creating unhealthy expectations.

“This unrealistic pressure steals your childhood, something you can never get back. We, the older generation, must ensure we don’t prematurely take away your innocence and joy,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also urged students to find time for play and outdoor activities, emphasising their impact on health and academic focus.

Encouraging children to cultivate the habit of reading books, he highlighted its role in broadening perspectives and relieving stress. Omar Abdullah did not shy away from pinpointing challenges such as drug addiction among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed to the alarming rise in addiction cases, stating, “Addiction is not a habit or a weakness; it is a medically recognised disease. It is only by God’s grace that you have stayed on the right path, but we need your help to save others. If you see someone struggling, encourage them to seek treatment,” he urged.

On climate change, the Chief Minister reflected on his childhood memories, contrasting them with the present-day reality of erratic weather patterns.

“The world we inherited from our ancestors was far better than the one we’re passing on to you. We have a responsibility to act now, to begin reversing the damage we’ve caused. I hope that when you stand in my place decades from now, you won’t feel the same regret I do,” he said.

Concluding his address, Omar Abdullah shared a simple yet powerful lesson: never give in. “No matter how difficult or dark things may seem, you must persevere,” he advised, sharing examples from his political career to inspire resilience among the students.