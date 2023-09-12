Extortion racket busted, 2 operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held

Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Tuesday busted an extortion racket, backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with the arrest of its two key operatives after recovering two .32 bore pistols along with two live cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Tarlochan Singh alias Rahul Cheema of Sector 26 in Chandigarh and Harish alias Harry alias Baba village Bupania in district Jhajjar, Haryana.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG), SSOC, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur said they had received intel-based inputs that some members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang are making threatening calls to extort businessmen and influential persons of Punjab and adjoining states, and are also planning to execute target killing in the area.

He said acting swiftly, police teams from SSOC SAS Nagar arrested accused Tarlochan Singh after recovering one pistol along with two live cartridges on Monday, followed by the arrest of accused Harish alias Harry with one pistol on Tuesday.

The AIG said preliminary investigations have revealed that both the arrested persons wanted to get fame and had made profiles on different social media platforms where they used to flaunt arms and ammunition to lure the youth and radicalise them to work for the gang. “The duo used to offer high-profile lifestyles to innocent youth by promising them a good amount of money in return,” he said.

Kapur said SSOC has procured three days of police remand of both the accused persons after producing them in the local court and further investigations are on to track down and apprehend other members of the module.