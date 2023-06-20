Experts will help UP, Bihar on heat wave illnesses: Mandaviya

Experts from Union Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will visit Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to support State Governments in dealing with heat-related illnesses.

This was announced by Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday after holding a high-level meeting on reports of heat-wave illnesses in some States.

Underscoring the importance of sturdy and timely preparedness through awareness and early actions, Mandaviya has also directed ICMR to conduct research on how to minimise the effect of heat waves on health, with specific short, medium and long-term action plans.

He said the Centre had taken timely measures ahead of the summer season to address the heat wave-related illnesses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting to review preparedness ahead of the summer season in March, while the Health Ministry issued a heat wave advisory in February.

The States were advised to review health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, packs, ORS, drinking water as well as dissemination of necessary IEC materials, he said.

At the meeting, the Health Minister was briefed on the status of heat waves in various states and on the preparedness of Central agencies in terms of the availability of required supplies and hospital infrastructure to provide timely and effective healthcare services.

Daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) has been ensured in all states and districts on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) and all health facilities have been asked to participate using P-form level login, the Health Ministry said.

“Sensitization of masses is important, but sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat-related illness, its early recognition and management is also important,” the Health Minister said.

Mandaviya urged states and central agencies to enhance awareness among people regarding preventive measures through multi-media IEC campaigns.

The Health Minister asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner which can be easily interpreted and disseminated. Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul, ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl; along with IMD experts were also present at the meeting.