Experts on spinal injuries discuss treatment, rehabilitation, and enabling technologies

The International Spine and Spinal Injuries Conference-2024 (ISSICON-2024) emerged as a focal point for advancing knowledge on spinal cord injury (SCI) management with national and international experts focusing on the latest innovations in treatment, rehabilitation, and enabling technologies.

Organised by Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute and the Spinal Cord Society (SCS), the two-day conference, attended by more than 600 participants, kicked off on October 26 in New Delhi. In addition, 13 pre-conference workshops were organised on 25th October at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.

A post-conference Cadaveric Workshop on Robotics and Navigation in Spine Surgery is also scheduled on 28th October.

Renowned Spine Surgeon and Head of Spine Services at the Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Dr HS Chhabra, who is also the president of the Spinal Cord Society and chairman of the ISSICON 2024 Organizing Committee, opened the event. The conference promises to be a game changer in the management and rehabilitation of spinal cord injuries, with a focus on “Enabling Technologies in SCI Care.”

During his opening remarks, Dr HS Chhabra emphasised the transformative potential of enabling technologies in improving the outcomes of SCI patients. “Spinal cord injuries are life-altering events that require continuous innovations in treatment and rehabilitation. Through advanced technologies such as robotic surgery, neurorehabilitation tools, and artificial intelligence, we can offer safer, more reliable options that enhance the efficacy of treatments and reduce complications,” said Dr. Chhabra.

The conference serves as a hub for sharing the latest research, techniques, and technologies in the field of SCI management. It highlights interdisciplinary approaches that incorporate surgical advancements, innovative rehabilitation strategies, and assistive technologies, benefiting not only healthcare professionals but also the patients they serve.

On the occasion, experts in the field presented groundbreaking work in areas such as robotic exoskeletons for mobility, virtual reality neurorehabilitation, and assistive technology innovations that are redefining spinal care. One of the key discussions focused on spinal cord stimulation and neuromodulation, which offer new hope for restoring functions in paralysed individuals. Panelists also explored the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing decision-making and precision in spine care.

One of the highlights of the conference was a session on Patrick Kluger Innovation in SCI Care. Dr Kluger was a globally renowned expert in spinal cord injury care and he is credited with many innovations in the field. The session focused on cutting-edge developments such as spinal stimulation and neural regeneration techniques. It emphasized the potential of regenerative medicine and neural interface technologies to change the landscape of SCI rehabilitation, offering new hope for patients facing long-term disability.

According to experts, innovations in spinal care are not just about improving survival rates but enhancing the quality of life for SCI patients. The progress that has been made in neural interfaces and spinal stimulation could pave the way for more functional recovery.

ISSICON 2024 featured a series of interactive workshops that offered participants hands-on experience with state-of-the-art techniques in spine care.

With a lineup of distinguished 50 international and 167 national faculty, ISSICON-2024 promises to set new benchmarks in SCI care. As part of the World Health Organization’s Rehabilitation 2030 initiative, this conference aligns with global efforts to improve access to rehabilitation services, particularly in under-resourced regions.

The conference concluded with sessions dedicated to the role of AI in spine care, discussions on the current and future potential of neuromodulation, and presentations of award-winning research papers in both surgical and rehabilitation fields.

In recognition of the groundbreaking research presented at ISSICON-2024, awards will be given to outstanding papers in the field of spine care. The winners demonstrated novel approaches and significant contributions to improving clinical outcomes in spinal cord injury patients.