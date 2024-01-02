Expansion of Lucknow Metro is the need of state capital: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave instructions for the expansion of Lucknow Metro to cater to the needs of the state capital.

In an important meeting, he reviewed the Lucknow, Agra and Kanpur Metros and said the private sector was eager to cooperate in the expansion of metro services. He directed officials to take their cooperation.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to get DPR prepared for the new route of the metro from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj via Chowk in Lucknow.

Advertisement

‘’Get suitability tests done for underground/elevated metro services. Prepare and submit the proposal as soon as possible. This phase will connect a large population with modern urban transport facilities,’’ he said.

The metro currently operating in Lucknow should be extended up to IIM on one side and SGPGI on the other, said, adding that many private sector companies are willing to cooperate for the same. ‘’In such a situation, we should consider PPP mode for expansion,’’ the Chief Minister pointed out.

He said commercial activities should be further encouraged in the Metro Rail complex. Concrete arrangements should be made for passenger service and security, the CM stressed.

“Work is going on in two new phases in each of the metros in Kanpur and Agra. There is no shortage of money for any project of public interest. The funds should be released on time. Complete projects within the stipulated timeframe through regular communication and coordination,” he instructed the officials.