Hours after exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly election, the party warned of “unauthorised movements of Electronic Voting Machines after polling on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Sanjay Singh tweeted two videos to defend his claim that EVMs were being taken away illegally.

“Does the reserve (forces) not go with the EVM? This official was caught with an EVM by people at Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Babarpur assembly constituency,” read a tweet.

Singh said that EVMs, which should be taken directly to the strong room after getting sealed, are still with some officers in Babarpur.

He also stated a similar incident from Vishwas Nagar.

In another video, voting machines were seen being carried across a street from a bus. On this, he wrote: “The EC should also probe where these EVMs are being taken. There are no centres nearby”.

चुनाव आयोग इस घटना का संज्ञान ले ये किस जगह EVM उतारी जा रही है आस पास तो कोई सेंटर है नही। pic.twitter.com/zQz7Ibaoe7 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) meeting was called by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, soon after the polling concluded for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, to take up the issue of protection of electronic voting machines.

Top party leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai were present in the meeting.

Prashant Kishor, whose consultancy Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) managed AAP’s campaign for the Assembly election, was also present.

It is learnt that the meeting was called to ensure the EVMs are secured after the exit polls predicted a sweeping victory of AAP.

The poll results will be declared on February 11.