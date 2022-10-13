Exercise to identify fire-prone locations to start from Chandni Chowk

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has said an exercise to identify fire-prone locations and for deployment of fire tenders and ambulances in the National Capital is being undertaken by the Fire Department and the initiative will be started from Chandni Chowk before Diwali.

Saxena yesterday visited Chandni Chowk and interacted with trader’s associations, RWAs and the visitors in a bid to upgrade the amenities, facilitate smooth conduct of trade and make shopping a pleasing experience, at this heritage market.

The LG interacted with the representatives of more than a dozen Market Traders Association, labourers’ association, RWAs and several other local traders who brought to the notice of the LG, several restrictions and problems that not only affected their daily business but also caused hardships to a large number of people, particularly the elderly, women and children, residing in the area. They also complained that overhanging electric wires often led to fire incidents in the area and requested for LG’s immediate intervention to get wires removed. Chief Secretary, Delhi, Special Officer, MCD, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and several other senior officers of MCD, PWD and Delhi Police accompanied the LG during the visit.

The LG was informed that apart from over 60 Katras that attract lakhs of people every day, nearly 60,000 people also reside in the narrow by-lanes of Chandni Chowk and massive congestion often leads to fire and medical emergencies. To this, the LG assured that very soon fire tenders and ambulances will be deployed in and around the Chandni Chowk area to deal with any such emergency.

The LG, accompanied by the officials, took a round of the Chandni Chowk market from the iconic Town Hall to Katra Neel and back to the Red Fort and interacted with several local traders and visitors to the market. He also visited the historic ‘Ghalib Ki Haveli’ in Gali Qasim Jaan, Ballimaran. The LG instructed officials to identify and develop one Katra as a Pilot and later replicate the model to other Katras and markets in Chandni Chowk. The redevelopment of the Katra envisages façade improvement, removing overhanging electric wires, repair of footpaths, drainage, repair and maintenance of street lights among others.