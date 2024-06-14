Work on shifting electricity wires underground in Chandni Chowk area to start soon: Praveen Khandelwal

A day after a major fire broke out in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area in which over 50 shops were gutted, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Friday said the work of shifting electricity wires underground in the area will be started soon.

Talking to reporters here, the Chandni Chowk BJP MP said the shops have been destroyed due to the blaze.

“The people here told me that around 50 shops were gutted in the fire,” Khandelwal said.

The BJP MP further said he had promised during the election campaign that all the electricity wires would be shifted underground.

“I will start that work at the earliest now,” he added.

A fire broke out in the Marwadi Katra market at Chandni Chowk in the city on Thursday evening.

A total of 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze and there were no casualties in the incident.