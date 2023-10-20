‘Exercise caution, keep low profile’: Canada updates travel advisory for citizens in India

Canada has asked its citizens in India to exercise “a high degree of caution” and keep a low profile while traveling to several cities, including national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

“Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country,” read the advisory issued by Canada on Friday.

The advisory asked citizens of Canada to keep a low profile in Delhi and exercise high degree of caution while travelling to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh in view of anti-Canada protests.

Advertisement

“In the context of recent developments in Canada and India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada in traditional media and on social media. Demonstrations, including anti-Canada protests, could occur and Canadians may be subjected to intimidation or harassment. In Delhi and the National Capital Region, you should keep a low profile with strangers, and not share your personal information with them,” the advisory added.

The latest advisory comes hours after Canada removed 41 of its diplomats from India after New Delhi threatened to revoke their diplomatic immunity.

This comes in the backdrop of a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen in Canada.

Nijjar was killed by masked gunmen in the parking lot of a Surrey gurudwara in June early this year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged agents of India government were behind the killing, a charge vehemently rejected by India.

Following Trudeau’s allegations, India suspended visa services for Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to have parity in diplomatic strength, accusing Canadian diplomats of interference in India’s internal matters.