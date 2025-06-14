‘Exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel’: India issues advisory to its citizens in Israel

In view of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the country to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols advised by the local authorities.

The embassy urged Indians to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to shelters.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command… Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay close to safety shelters,” the advisory shared by the Embassy on X stated.

The embassy said that it was continuously monitoring the evolving situation, including the safety of Indian nationals, and shared a helpline number: +972 54-7520711 and +972 54-3278392.

The advisory comes amid an exchange of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. In retaliation for Friday’s Israeli strikes on its nuclear and military sites, Iran launched barrages of ballistic missiles on Israel.

The Iranian counterattacks came after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a televised address to the nation, vowed “harsh punishment” to the “Zionist regime”.

He warned that Israel sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny by targeting the residential areas.

The exchange of missile attacks continued overnight. While most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defences, some managed to hit their targets, leaving at least three people dead and around 80 injured.

The fighting between Iran and Israel started after the latter’s targeted air strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday.

The attacks were part of Israel’s operation “Rising Lion” and will continue for as many days as it takes to remove the threat Iran poses to Israel’s existence, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.