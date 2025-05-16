‘It’s natural reaction over loss’: Congress leadership on former KPCC chief’s comments

Both AICC and state Congress leadership have decided to remain silent on the comments made by K Sudhakaran publicly against his removal from the post of KPCC president.

The Congress leadership in the state as well as Delhi holds the view that Sudhakaran has supported the new leadership. They view it as the natural reaction over loss of post.

The Congress leadership has decided not to give a specific response to the comments being made by Sudhakaran against his removal from the post . The general understanding in the party is that the public response against Sudhakaran’s statement would worsen the situation.

K Sudhakaran has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction over his removal from the post of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, alleging that vested interest within the party were behind the move.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said he was “disappointed” by the decision and that he believed that a section of leaders with selfish motives influenced the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“Personal interests of some leaders has led to my removal from the post of the KPCC chief. I do not want to make it an issue, but that does not mean I have to hide my disappointment,” he said

“I have a disagreement on the reasons cited for the change of guard in KPCC. I do not want to explain this as it would create disturbance to some leaders,” said Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran also criticized AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Das Munshi for giving a false report against him. He said Deepa Dasmunsi had sought his removal on health grounds.

He said that the AICC had, at a stroke, “attempted to remove him from State politics” by co-opting him as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).