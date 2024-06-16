Ex Odisha Guv Bhandare passes away: Naveen Patnaik condoles demise

Former Odisha governor Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare, a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra, has passed away after prolonged illness.

A senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Bhandare, died on June 15. He was 95. He has also been Rajya Sabha member for three terms.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday condoled the demise of Bhandare.

In his condolence message, Patnaik said Bhandare, who served as Odisha Governor between 2007 and 2013, dedicated his life to the cause of the people.

Calling him an “erudite scholar”, Patnaik said that the former Odisha Governor left his mark in the field of law making and public service.

“I am deeply anguished to learn about the sad demise of Mr. Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare, former Governor of Odisha (2007-2013). He lived a full life dedicated to the cause of the people. An erudite scholar, a legal luminary, he left his mark in the field of law making and public service. I convey my sincere condolences to his bereaved family and pray for his noble soul to rest in peace,” Patnaik said.