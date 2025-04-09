Pandian did a lot of good work for Odisha and BJD: Naveen Patnaik

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday came out in defence of his former aide VK Pandian, saying he should not be criticised or blamed for anything related to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Speaking to reporters in Bhubenswar, Patnaik stated that Pandian quit the party ten months ago and has not been involved in any of the party’s work.

“I also want to state quite clearly that Kartikeyan Pandian, in the past, has done a lot of good work not only for the state but for the party. So, he shouldn’t be criticised or blamed for anything. Also, he left the party more than 10 months ago and is not involved in any of the party’s work,” said Patnaik.

Pandian, who was in the line of fire after humiliating poll debacle of the BJD in Odish, announced his retirement from active politics in June last year.

Pandian had joined the BJD on 28 November, 2013 ahead of the twin polls more than a month after he resigned from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

Tamil Nadu-born Pandian, a trusted lieutenant of Patnaik for more than a decade, was being groomed by Patnaik as his successor and wielded clout and power as the second most powerful leader within the party after Patnaik.

He managed the party affairs and poll campaign almost single handedly. With the BJD losing the polls, it was Pandian who faced the ire of party cadres for the loss.